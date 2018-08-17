VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Riley Road from Fruitridge Avenue to State Road 641 will be closed starting next Wednesday and lasting through the following week.
Crews will be working on a number of projects.
That includes bridge repairs, widening, and resurfacing of the roadway.
Related Content
- Vigo County road closed starting next week
- Vigo County beach to close
- Work starts on Cook Road bridge in Vigo County
- Tool to view Vigo County road closures
- Bridge on Cook Road in western Vigo County still closed; needs repairs
- Trial for 2016 murder suspect starting Monday in Vigo County
- Southern Vigo County road to receive higher speed limit
- Vigo County road crews getting set for winter weather event
- Vigo County schools celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week
- Crews start construction project on Parke County road
Scroll for more content...