Vigo County receives grant to help with immunizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The health department received a big financial boost to ensure Vigo County children are properly immunized.

The Vigo County Health Department recently received word they received more than $75,000 in grant money from the Indiana State Department of Health.

That money will be used to meet several different goals.

One of those goals includes getting more people involved in "MyVaxIndiana," the state immunization registry.

The time period for the grant begins July 1st and wraps up June 20th, 2019.