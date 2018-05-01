Vigo County opens additional early voting centers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the Indiana Primary Election just a week away, early voting is underway.

Scroll for more content...

You can cast your ballot early up until Monday at noon.

Just don't forget to bring a state-issued photo ID.

On Tuesday, the Vigo County Clerk's Office opened six additional voting centers.

Before Tuesday, the Vigo County Annex was your only option.

The newly opened voting centers will be open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

New Voting Center Locations:

- Booker T. Washington Center

- The Operating Engineers Union Hall

- Northside Bingo Hall

- The West Vigo Community Center

- IBEW Local 725 Union Hall

- Seelyville Town Hall