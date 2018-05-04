Vigo County on track for higher voting numbers compared to 2014

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday the Booker T. Washington building was one of six new early voting centers for Vigo County. Wanda Cooley has been volunteering her time doing her part to get voters like herself to the polls. So far Cooley says it’s working.

"Maybe forty a day which is a lot. You know people take out their time to come in here and they've worked very hard to make it convenient to vote," said Cooley.

But the county's work hasn't stopped at the early voting centers. The county hopes to get higher voting numbers compared to 2014.

That's why they've been working with local businesses to help get the word out about Election Day. For example, Baesler’s Market may not be a place to vote at this year but they are doing their best to let people know where they can go to."

"Since we're not a voting center we don't want people to plan on coming here for voting then be thrown off,” said Kristine O’Hare of Baesler’s Market. “So we want to make sure people know we are not a voting center and we're giving them a list of all the other places they can go."

Whether it's knowing where to go on election day or beat the rush before the primary day arrives. Those local citizens working the polls just hope everyone comes out to get their voice heard.

"But we're open and we're ready to help them and assist them any way we can so come out and vote!" said Cooley.

Below is the list of current early voting centers in Vigo County.

- Vigo County Annex

- Booker T. Washington Center

- The Operating Engineers Union Hall

- Northside Bingo Hall

- The West Vigo Community Center

- IBEW Local 725 Union Hall

- Seelyville Town Hall

The voting centers hours vary but a majority will be open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.