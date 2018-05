TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University proved its demand as a voting center.

Nearly 500 voters in Vigo County used this location.

It's the newest polling site in the county.

This comes after many voiced their concerns to establish a voting center on campus.

Workers say it was one of the busiest primaries they've seen.

The clerk's office says they had a 20 percent voter turnout.