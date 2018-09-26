Vigo County kids learn what it's like to be an adult

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Kids are never too young to learn what being an adult is all about. Which is why Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley helped students think about their futures on Wednesday.

The group talked to Vigo County middle schoolers about what life is like as a grown up. The kids filled the roles of 27-year-old adults.

They went through different stations and were given family incomes. Then the students had to set up savings and checking accounts, grocery shop and pay their taxes.

The program is designed to help kids make choices based on what they are able to afford.

District Manager of the organization Brett Taylor, said as many high school students approach graduation, they are unprepared for what is to come after college.

Taylor said this simulation helps kids get a better idea of what choices they have to face as an adult.