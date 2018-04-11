Vigo County manufacturing plant gets new life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the grand re-opening of Allura, which is nestled in the Vigo County Industrial Park.



Scroll for more content...

Dozens of community and business leaders turned out for the event. The manufacturing plant which is now Allura by Elementia, is the former CertainTeed Plant.

The plant first opened in May of 2008. Manufacturing operation stopped in April 2012, and the plant was closed in 2014.

But then, the start of this new chapter. That's with the facility re-opening in March of last year, and the grand opening Tuesday.

Mayor Duke Bennett was at Tuesday's ceremony. He shared that county leaders played a big role in bringing life back to this old business.

Bennett says he's excited for this fresh start. The Mayor says, “When you have a big empty building, you're never sure what the future's going to hold and so we can't thank Elementia and Allura enough for investing and believing in Terre Haute, to want to be here and do business here."

The plant employs 60 people right now. But, that's just the beginning!

The company hopes to raise its capacity, and double the number of employees in the near future.