Vigo County man files for plea right before jury trial

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information a court case out of Vigo County.

35-year-old Adam Moore is currently in the Vigo County Jail.

His jury trial was scheduled for Monday, however, a plea agreement was filed before the trial began.

Now, a change of plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Terre Haute Police say Moore led them on a chase in late August, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Moore crashed on State Road 63 behind Honey Creek Mall.

According to court documents, Moore faces nine charges, including resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, criminal recklessness, and leaving the scene of an accident.

