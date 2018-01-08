wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Vigo County joins the lawsuit against opioid distributors

Vigo County joined the city of Terre Haute along with a host of other local government units that are suing the distributors of opioid drugs.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 6:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County joined the city of Terre Haute along with a host of other local government units that are suing the distributors of opioid drugs.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute joined this lawsuit in November of last year.

At that time, only distributors were named as defendants.

Now, the lawsuit includes manufacturers.

That is because Vigo Couty joined this lawsuit, and their complaint includes manufacturers.

Terre Haute can amend its complaint to include manufacturers at any time.

To see a full copy of the complaint, click here.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It