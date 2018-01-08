Vigo County joins the lawsuit against opioid distributors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County joined the city of Terre Haute along with a host of other local government units that are suing the distributors of opioid drugs.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute joined this lawsuit in November of last year.

At that time, only distributors were named as defendants.

Now, the lawsuit includes manufacturers.

That is because Vigo Couty joined this lawsuit, and their complaint includes manufacturers.

Terre Haute can amend its complaint to include manufacturers at any time.

To see a full copy of the complaint, click here.