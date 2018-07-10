Vigo County inmate facing new charges, accused of trying to traffic drugs in jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County Jail inmate is facing new charges after being accused of trying to traffic drugs inside the jail.
The sheriff's office said it stemmed from an investigation that lasted three weeks.
Officials said they received information that Jeramie Vicars-Goings, 35, was attempting to bring Methamphetamine and tobacco inside the jail so he could distribute it to other inmates.
Officials said Goings was charged with Attempted Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony.
Online jail records and officials said Goings was currently being housed in the jail on multiple drug charges.
