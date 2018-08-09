Vigo County health officials say your child is not at higher risk of getting lice under new school policy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new procedure will bring a big change to Vigo County Schools' health practices.
The district had been operating under the 'no nit' policy.
Under that policy, a child with lice was sent home until all live lice nits were gone.
Nits are lice egg casings.
Starting this school year, kids with lice can return as long as they're getting treatment.
School leaders say they are doing this to keep up with recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations.
Vigo County health leaders assure parents this change will not put your child more at risk to get head lice.
