Vigo County health officials remind parents to get vaccinations before school year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an important health alert to pass along as a new school year starts in just a few weeks.

The Vigo County Health Department has vaccinations...both required and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say this is one of the more important things a parent can do to get their child ready for the school year.

"Vaccines are really important because they help protect not just the individual who gets the vaccine but everyone they are around in the community," Roni Rozina, from the Health Department said.