Vigo County health officials continue to see positive West Nile Pools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Health officials continue to see positive West Nile Pools throughout Vigo County.
Vigo County Vector Control treats all areas that have positive pools.
To reduce potential mosquito breeding grounds:
- Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;
- Repair failed septic systems;
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;
- Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; and,
- Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.
Those are all tested on a state level.
To see the full 'fogging' schedule, click here.
