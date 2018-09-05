Vigo County health officials continue to see positive West Nile Pools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Health officials continue to see positive West Nile Pools throughout Vigo County.

Vigo County Vector Control treats all areas that have positive pools.

To reduce potential mosquito breeding grounds: Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;

Repair failed septic systems;

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; and,

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.

Those are all tested on a state level.

To see the full 'fogging' schedule, click here.