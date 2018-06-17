Vigo County has its first historical marker for African American woman

TERRE HAUTE , Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University made its own steps in helping diversity Saturday, which is when the annual Diversty Walk took place.

A historical marker was unveiled for Evangeline E. Harris (Merriweather). She graduated from ISU, and was an educator, author, and musician. You'll find the marker in the green space between Hines Hall and Sandison Hall on campus.

This is the first ever African American female to have a marker in Vigo County. Her former students helped make this commeration possible.

According to the Indiana Historical Bureau, the text on the marker says: African American educator, author, and vocalist Evangeline Harris (Merriweather) was born in Terre Haute. She graduated from Indiana State Normal School and taught over 25 years at Booker T. Washington and Lincoln schools. She composed “The Ivy Hymn” for her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and was a charter member of its Alpha Eta Omega Chapter. Her 1937 master’s thesis in education surveyed hundreds of black schools and determined a need for an illustrated school reader featuring African American children. As a result, she published a three-part primary-grades series, The Family (1938) and presented biographies of prominent African Americans in Stories for Little Tots (1940). Her books were highly praised.