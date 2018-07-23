Clear

Vigo County gets extension in jail lawsuit

According to court documents, the county has until August 3rd to respond to motions for a summary judgment.

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that Vigo County was granted an extension in a federal lawsuit regarding its jail.

Scroll for more content...

The lawsuit accuses the jail of being unconstitutional. 

According to court documents, the county has until August 3rd to respond to motions for a summary judgment.

Court documents showed the county filed the motion for an extension on July 13th. The order, accepting the extension, was filed by the courts on the 17th. 

LINK | BAILING OUT OF TROUBLE

We reached out to county leaders for comment, but they were not available.

However, News 10 spoke with Attorney Michael Sutherlin by phone. Sutherlin is the attorney suing the county, representing former inmates in the lawsuit.

Sutherlin told News 10 they filed motions for a summary judgment. Sutherlin said that means a judge could find that the jail is unconstitutional based on certain facts already presented. The summary judgment, Sutherlin said, would also avoid having to go to trial.

If the judge finds the jail unconstitutional, Sutherlin said that gives the judge authority to order the county to do something to alleviate or minimize the conditions.

LINK | 'DELIBERATELY INDIFFERENT' NEW LAWSUIT CLAIMS VIGO COUNTY OFFICIALS NOT DOING ENOUGH ABOUT JAIL CONDITIONS

Court documents showed the Plaintiff's motion for a summary judgment was filed on June 22, 2018. Documents went on to show Vigo County would have been required to respond on or before July 20th.

With this extension, the county now has until August. However, Sutherlin said he feels the county is stalling.

"They can only bury their head in the sand so long," he said, "and they can't avoid the responsibilities to ensure that the individuals kept in the jail are safe and are not harmed by the environment."

Vigo County officials are expected to meet in an executive session regarding the jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights