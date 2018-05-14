Vigo County food and beverage tax one step closer to reality...what's next?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Policy changes on a state level may mean local changes for Vigo County.

We're specifically talking about the Vigo County Food and Beverage Tax.

The bill officially passed the legislation on Monday during the special session.

This now allows the Vigo County Council to chose to adopt a one percent food and beverage tax.

If passed, that tax would be used to build a convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

The bill now moves to the governor's desk.