Vigo County food and beverage tax one step closer to reality...what's next?

Policy changes on a state level may mean local changes for Vigo County.

Posted: May. 14, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 5:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Policy changes on a state level may mean local changes for Vigo County.

We're specifically talking about the Vigo County Food and Beverage Tax.

LINK | Voters have one more chan e to learn about the food and beverage tax 

The bill officially passed the legislation on Monday during the special session.

This now allows the Vigo County Council to chose to adopt a one percent food and beverage tax.

If passed, that tax would be used to build a convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

The bill now moves to the governor's desk.

