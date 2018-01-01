Vigo County electoral board hopes to engage younger voters this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year is election year, and Vigo County electoral board is trying to engage younger voters.

A round table discussion was held today at the Vigo County Clerk's office and a voting center at Indiana State University was a hot topic.

Tanner Smith is a student at Indiana State University.

He's also the president of the Student Government Association.

Smith hopes to see more students take an interest in government.

"Students get the opportunity to vote and if we see them actually engaged in the process, then I think the next time that another big election comes around, or even a smaller elections, we'll see them actually taking interest in it," said Smith.

The Vigo County electoral board meeting consisted of members of the board and ISU students.

Participants talked about adding a voting center on campus.

It would be a three machine voting center.

Their goal is to have around 800 plus voters.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says he wants to see a four percent increase in Vigo County voters.

"It's a huge population in a small space, and having a voting center there would be great as long as it's used the correct way," said Newman.

Even if the University does not receive a voting center, community leaders still hope to see college students learning more about voting.

"And that they understand that their vote does matter," said Nancy Rogers, ISU vice president of university engagement.

You do have to be registered in Vigo County to Vote.

Smith just hopes his classmates will vote in the election this year and hopefully it will be at ISU.

"By the end of this, the next time I ask a friend if they have a different opinion, they'll be able to come back and say, yes I did vote. Yes I know who's running."