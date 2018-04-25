Vigo County cracks down on overgrown yards

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners took a major step toward fixing up properties will tall grass.

Scroll for more content...

Under the new rules, you can be cited for tall grass if it's taller than eight inches.

Last year, that requirement was 12 inches.

A letter will be sent to owners once the property has been cited, giving the owners 10-days to get into compliance.

If it isn't taken care of, the county will cut the grass at the owner's expense.

The letter will also say if owners have another violation, they can come onto the property to gut the grass without warning.

The is similar to an ordinance currently enforced in Terre Haute.