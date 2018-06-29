Vigo County bridge reopens after months-long repair process

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A newly renovated bridge has reopened in Vigo County.

News 10 crews stopped by the Cook Road Bridge.

Crews closed the bridge for several months to work on repairs.

Last May, the bridge was washed out due to major flooding.

The bridge had two large culverts under it, and when it rained, debris would get stuck, making the flooding worse.

Authorities say the new design is paying off.