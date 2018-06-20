Vigo County begins measures to protect community from West Nile

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Our Summer months are off to a steamy start in the Wabash Valley.

While we are not in the heart of mosquito season just yet, health officials in Vigo County are thinking ahead when it comes to protecting you from the West Nile Virus.

The Vigo County Health Department said they started the process of spraying communities for mosquito prevention on Monday night.

You can view where crews will be at this link.

"Every night we have drivers going out," said Roni Rozina, Vigo County Health Dept., "We also put out traps so we can trap the mosquitoes and then we send them in to have them evaluated to see if they do test positive for anything."

While crews are out spraying, the department wants to remind residents that you can take steps to say safe too.

Experts recommend keeping a close eye on outdoor objects that can catch water. That's because they say mosquitoes are often attracted to breeding in them, which could also spread the virus.

"With a lot of rain, of course things are going to be catching water that you wouldn't really expect," said Rozina, "Toys, just different things out in your yards, so making sure you're dumping those out after the rain. It can be as small as a bottle cap that the water can accumulate in, it doesn't have to be anything big. Bird baths, toys, kid pools, all of that will still collect the water too."