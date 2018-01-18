Vigo County YMCA holds blood drive to help Red Cross

wx_icon Terre Haute

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 11:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The winter months can be a trying time for blood donations.

That's why one local agency stepped up to do its part.

The Vigo County YMCA held a blood drive on Wednesday.

When we stopped by the event, we found Steve McPheeters of Brazil making a donation.

We asked him why he feels this is an important cause.

"Everyone should come out and help donate. It goes towards people in the hospital and the military overseas and as a vet, I always try and volunteer," McPheeters said.

The blood collected will be handed off to the American Red Cross.

