Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was Healthy Kids Day across the United States for the YMCA.

The Vigo County YMCA participated by hosting a celebration.

Vendors and organizations from the community spoke to families. All about wasy to keep kids healthy and active during the summer.

Organizers say events like these are important to keep the community engaged.

"I enjoy seeing how willing the community is to come out and help us promote healthy kids. How much our community really believes in healthy kids and promoting healthy families," said Ali Weber, Vigo County YMCA youth assistant director.

If you missed Saturday's event, don't worry.

Next weekend the Clay County YMCA will host their own Healthy Kids day.

The event will be held on Saturday April 28 beginning at 10 a.m.