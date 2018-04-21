Clear

Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day

Saturday was Healthy Kids Day across the United States for the YMCA.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was Healthy Kids Day across the United States for the YMCA.

Scroll for more content...

The Vigo County YMCA participated by hosting a celebration.

Vendors and organizations from the community spoke to families. All about wasy to keep kids healthy and active during the summer.

Organizers say events like these are important to keep the community engaged.

"I enjoy seeing how willing the community is to come out and help us promote healthy kids. How much our community really believes in healthy kids and promoting healthy families," said Ali Weber, Vigo County YMCA youth assistant director.

If you missed Saturday's event, don't worry.

Next weekend the Clay County YMCA will host their own Healthy Kids day.

The event will be held on Saturday April 28 beginning at 10 a.m.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It