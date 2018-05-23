Vigo County Teacher's Association presented a letter on superintendent process to the school board, you can read it here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are very close to officially knowing who will be the next leader of the Vigo County School Corporation.

It's a story we've been following for months since current Superintendent Danny Tannoos announced his resignation.

The school board says they have a final selection...but one group isn't happy with how they made the decision.

On Monday, members of the Vigo County Teacher's Association presented a letter to the school board.

It lists all the things they say was wrong about the selection of the newest superintendent.

We spoke with the President of the VCTA, Mark Lee.

He told us they sent the letter to Board President Jackie Lower.

He and the association believe the process to choose the new superintendent was far too closed off.

They say it didn't allow for public input or input from the teachers.

Lee says the letter presented said the teacher's association requested to be included at some point in the process.

He went on to say the board told them that was also their hope to see the association involved.

Lee says that never happened.

The school board voted to use a specific selection process under a University Placement Team.

LINK | "...I THINK WE RUSHED THIS A LITTLE BIT AND SKIPPED SOME STEPS." SOME VCSC BOARD MEMBERS SPEAK OUT AGAINST SUPERINTENDENT SELECTION PROCESS...BUT WHY?

That process said that the decision was left to the board and that no outside group would be involved.

The letter says the community should not be considered outsiders in this process.

We asked Lee what sparked the most recent concerns.

"We believe they could have gone outside of that. We think it's very clear they had the ability to choose the process the way they wanted and to be to include the public," Lee said.

We expect the board to officially announce the next superintendent in the coming days.