Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of attempted scam

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert.

Scroll for more content...

According to the sheriff's office, they received a report of a phone scam.

The scammer told the potential victim he was "Sgt. Scott Stokes from the sheriff's office."

The scammer said the person missed jury duty and asked them to go to Kroger and pick up a pre-paid money card and bring it to the lobby of the sheriff's office to pay the fine.

The caller ID said it originated from Lawrenceburg, Indiana with the phone number 812-231-1430.

Officials from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office remind people they will never ask for money over the phone.

If you believe someone has tried to scam you, you can report it to the Vigo County Triad Scam Hotline at 812-231-1430.