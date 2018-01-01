Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in connection to gas station armed robbery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Vigo County gas station.

Officials report the armed robbery happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. at the Jiffy Mart on N. Lafayette Street. A female employee reports a white male entered the store armed with a knife.

The employee told police that this suspect demanded money and cigarettes and then took off before police arrived.

Chief Deputy John Moats reports surveillance footage captured the suspect who is described as a white male, about 5’6 to 5’7 wearing black pants, a black leather jacket, green hoodie, blue Indianapolis Colts gloves and a black winter mask.

If you have any information on this case or suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.