Vigo County Schools create new strategy to get students to polls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School corporation now has a plan for students who want to vote in the primaries.

This comes after the school decided not to use school buses to transport students to the polls.

Students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School will be able to walk to a polling center right next to the school. They will be escorted by staff during their lunch period. The school says they do not want students missing class.

Students at South Vigo and West Vigo High Schools submitted their votes Wednesday. Two administrators drove the students in their personal cars to the annex building.

School leaders say they chose to have students vote early so they wouldn't wait in long lines on Election Day.

Superintendent Danny Tanoos says they created this plan so students would be encouraged to vote, not because of any particular candidate.

“There has been a resurgence in the thought of voting because of school violence and electing people who young people want to support,” said Tanoos.

Tanoos says they already have their eyes on a bigger plan for the November election. He's setting up a committee right now to create a stronger plan for the general election.

He says the committee will likely consist of the County Clerk, high school principals, school board members and student council members.

They expect to have this new strategy done by the middle of June.