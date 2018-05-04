Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments Full Story

Vigo County Schools create new strategy to get students to polls

The Vigo County School corporation now has a plan for students who want to vote in the primaries. This comes after the school decided not to use school buses to transport students to the polls.

Posted: May. 3, 2018 8:01 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 9:24 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School corporation now has a plan for students who want to vote in the primaries.

Scroll for more content...

This comes after the school decided not to use school buses to transport students to the polls.

Students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School will be able to walk to a polling center right next to the school. They will be escorted by staff during their lunch period. The school says they do not want students missing class.

Students at South Vigo and West Vigo High Schools submitted their votes Wednesday. Two administrators drove the students in their personal cars to the annex building.

School leaders say they chose to have students vote early so they wouldn't wait in long lines on Election Day.

Superintendent Danny Tanoos says they created this plan so students would be encouraged to vote, not because of any particular candidate.

“There has been a resurgence in the thought of voting because of school violence and electing people who young people want to support,” said Tanoos.

Tanoos says they already have their eyes on a bigger plan for the November election. He's setting up a committee right now to create a stronger plan for the general election.

He says the committee will likely consist of the County Clerk, high school principals, school board members and student council members.

They expect to have this new strategy done by the middle of June.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It