Vigo County School board holds public hearing over superintendent contract proposal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The agreement for the next Vigo County school superintendent is almost finalized.

The Vigo County School Board held a public meeting Thursday night.

Search team member Terry McDaniel presented the contract during Thursday's hearing.

He feels it's a good option for Vigo County.

"We want what everyone in Vigo County wants, which is a great superintendent to lead our schools and keep them at the level they are and exceed that," said McDaniel.

The proposed contract is for Doctor Robert Haworth.

The board previously announced him as the next Vigo County School Superintendent.

Under the contract, Haworth would receive a base salary of $173,000.

The pay is more than what previous Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos received.

However, Haworth will receive more pay with fewer benefits.

"It's a very fair package as well because when you look at Vigo County, Vigo County has almost fifteen thousand students. It's one of the ten largest corporations in the state of Indiana," said McDaniel.

Several folks showed up to Thursday's hearing, but they were not allowed to have a dialogue with the board.

Some were angry with the proposal, as they feel it's not fair to teachers.

"Teachers are on the front lines. They're the ones that are working with our kids. I understand that our superintendent has a lot of duties that he needs to perform, or she needs to perform. But our teachers have a lot of responsibility as well," said Leah Myers, Indiana State University administrative assistant.

Dr. Haworth says he's grateful to be a part of this community, and he hopes for a good outcome when the board makes a final decision.

"To come in and be a part of that and see how it grows is just a tremendous honor," said Haworth.

Monday, June 4th a meet and greet will be held for the community to meet with Dr. Haworth.

Teachers will meet with Dr. Haworth between 1 and 3 p.m.

The meeting will open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m.

The board will make a final decision on Monday, June 11.