Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for the Summer Food Service Program

The summer meal program runs from July 23 through August 3.

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation has announced plans for the Summer Food Service Program.

The summer meal program runs from July 23 through August 3.

Free meals will be available for children age 18 and under, and for people over the age of 18 who are enrolled in a state-approved program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Breakfast is served from 8:00am to 8:30 am Monday through Friday each week.

Lunch is served from 11:30am to 12:00pm Monday through Friday each week.

The following elementary schools will be serving food during the program:

Davis Park 310 S. 18th Street
DeVaney 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Farrington Grove 1826 S. 6th Street
Franklin 1600 Dr. Iverson C. Bell Ln.
Fuqua 111 Wheeler Ave.
Lost Creek 6701 E. Wabash Ave.
Meadows 55 S. Brown Ave.
Ouabache 501 Maple Ave.
Sugar Grove 2800 Wallace Ave.
Terre Town 2121 Boston Ave.
Sugar Creek Consolidated 4226 W. Old US 40

