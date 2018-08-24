Clear

Vigo County School Corp. still hiring for teachers and bus drivers with classes in session

Even though schools around Terre Haute are back in full swing, there are still roughly 10 teaching positions needed to be filled. All of those among all the schools in the Vigo County School Corporation.

There have been hard efforts to fill these positions though. Deborah Ringo is one of the newest teachers at Terre Haute North High School, but her degree to teach isn't the same as some of the others at the school.

"I currently have a transition to a teaching license and I’ll hold that license over the next two years and then ill transition into a traditional teaching license,” said Ringo.

That's because she got her approval from the Indiana Department of Education through a program called Teachers of Tomorrow. A program to help get interested teachers in the classroom earlier to help schools in need of teachers.

"Well, you have to have a teaching licenses in the state of Indiana and I have to have the teaching license given to me before I can have the board approve them," said Mick Newport. Newport is the Director of Human Resources for VCSC.

There is still a need for educators for classrooms in the Vigo County School Corp, but it’s an issue that many other schools across the state are having issues with. That's more and more state universities are doing what they can to help out as well.

"Other colleges across the state of Indiana are offering transition teaching programs and we're working with those. We're getting affiliation agreements with those other colleges," said Newport.

The school corporation says they hope to get the remaining positions filled in the coming weeks. Many of which just waiting to receive their teaching license from the state.

Teachers aren’t the only positions they are hiring for though. Bus drivers are also needed for VCSC.

They have enough for drivers to run regular routes to pick up students for school. The biggest issue is not enough backup substitute drivers.

If you are interested in either a teaching position or a bus driving position and wish to learn more you are urged to reach out to the Vigo County School Corporation.

