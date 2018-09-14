Vigo County School Corp. receives $2.8 million to address mental illness in youth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Friday the Vigo County School Corporation held a press conference. There they announced They have been awarded $2.8 million from the Indiana Department of Education.

The state received the funding form the Project Advancing Wellness and Resilience Education grant. Its goal is to improve mental health services for youth.

Indiana was awarded $9 million to distribute across three corporations. One of those being Vigo County.

The timing of the grant is very relevant to the Wabash Valley. That’s as last year the VCSC reported 200 suicide referrals were submitted, but with this grant from the state they hope to turn these numbers around.

"As selected as one of the three school corporations as we were just honored for that part,” said Rick Stevens who is the student services assistant director of the VCSC. “It’s all about mental health and more mental health services."

This grant helps more than just Vigo County. The state hopes to use what happens here and the other two school corporations selected to implement new programs around the state.

School leaders now plan to expand programs already in place and create new ones. They also want to work on encouraging youth to seek help through new programs.

Superintendent Rob Haworth says that's in addition to educating teachers and staff on identifying students who may be in need.

"This grant will allow us to have multiple layers of support to where we can address an entire class, small group, an individual with issues they may be dealing with," said Haworth.

The $2.8 million will be split up over five years. The school corporation plans to use $75,000 to pay a new employee. That person will coordinate mental health initiatives.

The remaining money would be used for professional development. Staff, students, and even parents will all be able to learn more about the role of mental health."

"We hope to see that with this grant here that we can have a lot more parent education going on monthly in the Vigo County School Corporation on different topics and we hope to do the same for our teaching staff and other staff," said Stevens.

The Hamilton Center will work with the school corporation. CEO Melvin Burks is very excited to work closely with the school corporation after the news. Together, they hope the impact will reach beyond school walls.

"We believe in students. We believe in kids. We believe in youth and to come together to make that work is monumental for our community," said Burks.