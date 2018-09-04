Vigo County Public Library pouring over survey data

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is working to better serve you.

Data for the library's next strategic plan is being put together right now.

That's after surveys were filled out by community members.

News 10 spoke with the library's public relations manager, Elizabeth Scamihorn.

She told us the library looks forward to seeing the results since they had the chance to hear from a variety of people.

The library should have concrete data by mid to late October.

The new strategic plan should be presented to the library board in February 2019.