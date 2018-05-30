Vigo County Parks Department hopes to hire new staff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department is in project mode for the summer.

On Tuesday, park leaders gave an update.

Maintenance crews are working on updating infrastructure and other improvements.

They're also looking ahead to the coming months and years.

The group put together a budget proposal for the city council.

The parks board hopes to expand its staff.

"We are asking for two positions, a full-time maintenance position, and a part-time maintenance position to assist our staff with growing needs in the community," Kara Kish from the parks department told us.

They put the finishing touches on the 2019 budget proposal.

County council members will have to give the final approval.