Vigo County Jail assessment could be done by Friday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An assessment proposal of the Vigo County Jail is due by Friday.

This was the big topic discussed during Tuesday’s Vigo County Commissioners meeting.

The Commissioners say they've made it clear; they want this to be a full criminal justice assessment. We're expecting the proposal be made public once it's complete.

Then the Commissioners will learn more about options like what needs to be done, a cost and a timeline.

The goal after the proposal is submitted on Friday would be to get the proper groups together to evaluate.