Vigo County Health Department warning about the dangers of Hep-A

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is reminding people about the dangers of Hepatitis A.

Since November f last year, there's been an increase of Hep-A cases in southern Indiana.

Hep-A is a liver disease that can make people feel very sick, and even turn deadly.

The infection is often spread by person to person contact.

Symptoms include yellowing of the eyes and skin, belly pain, fever, nausea, and dark-colored urine.

The health department recommends you get the vaccine to protect yourself.

You should also wash your hands often along with washing all produce before eating or cooking it.