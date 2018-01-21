Vigo County Green Party holds first meeting of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Green Party met Saturday afternoon.

All to kick off the new year.

Today they discussed new officers, and they're working to find new opportunities to educate people about the green party.

Members say the party is an alternative to current parties.

"Trying to offer an alternative to the Democrats, the Republicans, and all the stagnation that we have in this community and in the state," said Sarah Dillon, Vigo County Green Party coordinator.

The group says they are working to find new members, and they look forward to being involved in the community.