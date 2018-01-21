wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

wx_icon Robinson 44°

wx_icon Zionsville 40°

wx_icon Rockville 45°

wx_icon Casey 43°

wx_icon Brazil 45°

wx_icon Marshall 45°

Clear

Vigo County Green Party holds first meeting of the year

The Vigo County Green Party met Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2018 6:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2018 12:16 AM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Green Party met Saturday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

All to kick off the new year.

Today they discussed new officers, and they're working to find new opportunities to educate people about the green party.

Members say the party is an alternative to current parties.

"Trying to offer an alternative to the Democrats, the Republicans, and all the stagnation that we have in this community and in the state," said Sarah Dillon, Vigo County Green Party coordinator.

The group says they are working to find new members, and they look forward to being involved in the community.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It