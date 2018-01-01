wx_icon Terre Haute 28°

Vigo County Food and Beverage tax increase one step closer to reality

A bill that could allow a food and beverage tax in Vigo County passed the Indiana Senate on Monday.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 7:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 7:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill that could allow a food and beverage tax in Vigo County passed the Indiana Senate on Monday.

The bill would give the county council the final say on whether the new tax would be implemented.

It would add one percent to all restaurant bills.

The additional revenue would help fund a convention center in Terre Haute.

The bill now moves to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Terre Haute legislators Alan Morrison and Bob Heaton will sponsor the bill in the house.

