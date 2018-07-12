VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for a way to spend time with your family but not spend a lot of money you're in luck.

The Vigo County Fair is offering fun events that won't drain the wallet.

Look no further than the 4-H competition.

Rylee Bull has been in 4-H for seven years. She is the proud owner of several llamas. Before the competition, she brushes their hair to get all the hay out.

Anna Pfister has been in 4-H for five years. Pfister raises goats and spends hours with them on their family farm.

Baylee Fidler is the veteran of the group, as the President of the Swine Club. She has competed in 4-H competitions for eight years. She showed off Timir her pig on News 10 this Morning.

The pig, alpaca and llama competitions are Tuesday morning.

