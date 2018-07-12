Clear

Vigo County Fair gets "hog" wild

The Vigo County Fair is offering fun events that won't drain the wallet. Look no further than the 4-H competition.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 9:11 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 9:11 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for a way to spend time with your family but not spend a lot of money you're in luck.

Scroll for more content...

The Vigo County Fair is offering fun events that won't drain the wallet.

Look no further than the 4-H competition.

Rylee Bull has been in 4-H for seven years. She is the proud owner of several llamas. Before the competition, she brushes their hair to get all the hay out.

Anna Pfister has been in 4-H for five years. Pfister raises goats and spends hours with them on their family farm.

Baylee Fidler is the veteran of the group, as the President of the Swine Club. She has competed in 4-H competitions for eight years. She showed off Timir her pig on News 10 this Morning.

The pig, alpaca and llama competitions are Tuesday morning.

If you would like to get fair news alerts directly to your phone you can text VIGOFAIR to 888777.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness