Vigo County EMA is always ready

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather can change quickly.

Because of that, the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency is always keeping a close eye on the weather.

"Ya know, this is the time of year when bad weather can just pop up at a very short notice, so we pay a little more attention on a daily basis for watching the possibility."

J.D. Kesler is the Deputy Director for Vigo Counties EMA.

He says when severe weather strikes, communication is the key.

"The first thing we do is whoever sees it first, we contact each other. Then we also go on national weather service, and we kinda monitor them also all the time anyway to see if there's anything bad coming up."

From there, it's all about what they have, and how quickly the can get moving.

"We have sandbags, we have the ability to get sand to different locations in conjunction with the sandbags. We also have some emergency equipment. Either we have it, or we're in contact constantly with the agencies that do."

And the good news is, Kesler, says that being prepared now will help them be prepared later in the year.

"I always say, if you're prepared for one disaster, you're prepared for all of them, pretty effectively. There are some basic things that we need to do, no matter what we're preparing for."

So you can sleep well knowing there's someone always looking out for your safety.