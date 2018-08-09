VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo county drug court started in 1996. Since then, they have helped more than 800 people get back on the right track. It helps them with addiction, which then helps them to stay out of jail and the court system.

A few years ago, the drug court wasn't sure if they were going to be able to keep their doors open. They were running on zero-budget. Now, they can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

At a press conference today the drug court announced they were getting a one million dollar grant.

The money is coming from the department of health and human services, and substance abuse and mental health services administration. It's a five-year grant where the court gets more money each year.

The first year they get $162,000.

Year two they will get $205,000.

By the year 2020, they will get $216,000 for the year.

In 2021 and 2022 they will get $251,000.

"A large portion of the first year can go for salaries and fringe benefits," Judge Michael Radar said. "Other personnel costs like materials and supplies, contractional obligations, travel that relates to training, and then all of the things that go into operating and office."

So, that means, this money could bring more jobs to Vigo County.

"Before when drug court was fully staffed we had maybe six or eight people working where now we have two." Radar said.

Which means they can help more people in the system.

"One time we had as many as 120 some odd participants in drug court," He said. "We're now down to 28 or 30."

They were also awarded $7,500 from the Indiana Supreme Court to specifically use for participants in drug court.

"At the end of the day, we're really here for the same team so to speak," Radar said. "Which is we're here to serve the public and that's what we hope these funds will help us do."

"What we want is people to get clean, be law-abiding and do the right thing," The Vigo County prosecutor, Terry Modesitt said.

They still have to look at the details of the grant and where all the money can go exactly. Which they said they would do immediately.

However, the actual budget doesn't start until Sept. 30, 2018.