Vigo County Council set to discuss tax increase for new jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It looks like at least some in Vigo County government favor an increase to the local income tax to fund the construction of a new county jail. An ordinance has been drafted that calls for a .55% increase to the local income tax rate.

-.10% would be used to fund E-911 services

-.20% has been earmarked for correctional & rehabilitation facilities

-.25% is what's called a special purpose tax

The Vigo County Council will host a public hearing at the county annex building on August 1st. The council could vote on the tax increase on August 15th.

Commissioner Judy Anderson told us this .55% increase in the local income tax rate is the lowest possible rate increase they can pass and still build a new jail. However, county leaders have yet to pinpoint a location for a new jail.