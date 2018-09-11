Vigo County Council passes $55 million budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, members discussed the budget for 2019.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County Council member Jim Mann.

Mann says the council passed an overall budget of more than $55 million.

Leaders were able to fund the budget without any change in services.

He said coming up with a budget takes a lot of time and teamwork.

Leaders still have to present a salary ordinance.

That meeting is set to take place in October.