Vigo County Council could vote on income tax increase for proposed new jail on Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After two years of debate, Vigo County could make a decision on Tuesday on whether or not to build a new jail.
That's when the county council could vote on a proposed tax increase for the local income tax.
The increase would be a .75 percent increase that would cover the construction of a new jail.
A site for the new jail ha not yet been released.
The meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:00 at the Vigo County Government Center.
