Vigo County Commissioner talks about opioid lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We spoke with the Vigo County Commissioners to ask them more about their decision to join the lawsuit against the distributors and manufacturers of opioids.

Scroll for more content...

Commissioner Judy Anderson told News 10 they decided to join the lawsuit after talking with other counties and doing their own research.

She says the lawsuit will cost taxpayers nothing.

The law firm handling the suit for Vigo County will only get paid if the county receives a settlement.

"If anything, it's a good effect for the taxpayer, because it's a reimbursement of monies that we have had to spend on our opiate problems," Anderson said.

She adds the courts, sheriff's office, and the prosecutor's office are working to compile how much the county has spent addressing our local opioid epidemic.