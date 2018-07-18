Clear

Terre Haute convention center could open in 2020

A preliminary schedule has been released regarding a proposed convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 8:15 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 8:59 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A newly constructed convention center could open in downtown Terre Haute by the summer of 2020. That's according to a preliminary schedule released Tuesday by the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.

Scroll for more content...

The schedule is included within an agreement between the CIB and Nations Group, which has been retained to oversee the construction of the convention center. The CIB altered the agreement on Tuesday to reflect a reduction in the overall cost of a new convention center. Because it will not include renovations at ISU's Hulman Center, that cut the project cost from $75 million to $25 million.

Both the City of Terre Haute and Vigo County have each pledged $10 million towards construction costs. Those funds will come from their respective EDIT funds. The Terre Haute Convention and Visitor's Bureau will pick up the remaining $5 million. The CVB board has requested the Vigo County Council to raise the county's Innkeeper's Tax rate from 6.5% to 8%. The extra funds will allow the CVB to bond its portion of the convention center project.

A location for the new convention center will be released at a later time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes