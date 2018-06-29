Clear

Vigo County Bicentennial: the lost history of Pimento's interurban station

Not a lot happens in the small town of Pimento but one small building holds a lot of rich history that Steve Mount is working to preserve. In the hopes of breathing new life into this building with quite the past.

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 6:04 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

PIMENTO, Ind. (WTHI)- Not a lot happens in the small town of Pimento but one small building holds a lot of rich history that Steve Mount is working to preserve.

"I didn't get to start working on this until about 10 years ago. It was right at the point where it needed some work," said Mount.

Slowly he has come to restore this building replacing windows and broken floorboards. In the hopes of breathing new life into this building with quite the past.

"Then there was a garage here and the boy scouts had their meetings upstairs. Then the fire department took it over," said. Mount.

There still was one use for the building, one that has disappeared with time. It was the interurban station for pimento.

The interurban trains first began in 1893. Slowly connecting the Wabash Valley as well as providing transport to Indianapolis.

Without these electric shuttles, it's easy to say many of the towns we know today might not exist.

"The interurban helped this town. You know, it helped it grow and I don't know what it was like back then but I do know it was hard to get to Terre Haute," said Mount.

Though the history of these interurban shuttles may be lost. Mount just hopes the community will remember the impact this small little building made on the valley. Hoping others will use it in the future as well.

"I would like to see maybe a small business startup here. I don't know what it would be but that would be nice," said Mount.

There are still several Vigo County Townships with history stories to be told. If you have a story you would like to hear from your township reach out to Garrett Brown at garrett.brown@wthitv.com.

If you would like to see the previous installments of News 10’s bicentennial coverage check out the webpage here.

