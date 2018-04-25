Vigo County Bicentennial flag to be on display

Clear

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 4:08 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year is Vigo County's Bicentennial...and there are lots of efforts to celebrate underway.

A special committee has been working hard to make sure everyone knows about the Bicentennial.

On Wednesday, the library presented the county commissioners with a Bicentennial flag.

The committee wants people to know about all of the fun things to do in Vigo County.

The flags will be displayed throughout the county.

You can check out their website right here.

