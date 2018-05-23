RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Being in the Wabash Valley...it goes without saying how important the Wabash River was to the community.
Scroll for more content...
Though we may not use it much anymore, it helped put Vigo County on the map.
That also includes another town that you won't find on the map anymore...but it's still there. It just has a new name.
Click play on the video to see what became of Vigo County town called Lockport.
Related Content
- Vigo County Bicentennial: What became of the town of Lockport?
- Vigo County Bicentennial: Finding the Lost Creek
- Vigo county celebrates first day of it's bicentennial
- Vigo County Bicentennial flag to be on display
- Illinois Bicentennial Celebration to honor 200 veterans
- Illinois' 199th birthday kicks off bicentennial celebration
- Bicentennial-themed program to boost math, science pursuits
- Bicentennial Celebration: The mill and house Markel built
- Vigo County beach to close
- Donation benefits Vigo County park