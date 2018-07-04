Vigo County 4H holds community cleanup ahead of fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Festival season continues across the Wabash Valley.

People in Vigo County are getting a head start ahead of one right here in Terre Haute.

Vigo County 4H heald a community cleanup.

It took place at the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

They hope it will help make the grounds more appealing for fairgoers.

The fair begins on July 7th.