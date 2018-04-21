Clear

Vigo County 4-H Council craft bazaar helps fund member scholarships

Spring has officially sprung, and that means it's time for the Vigo County 4-H annual craft bazaar.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring has officially sprung, and that means it's time for the Vigo County 4-H annual craft bazaar.

Scroll for more content...

Saturday morning, more than sixty vendors participated in the event.

The community was invited to check out all the handmade items.

One member says it's a great way to get your small business up and running.

"I think it's a great experience. It's a way to get your name out there if you have a small business, or if you like to sell on the side," said Tabby Carroll, 4-H educator and vendor.

Profits from the bazaar will go to fund scholarships for 4-H members.

The group holds two bazaar events per year.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It