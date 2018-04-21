Vigo County 4-H Council craft bazaar helps fund member scholarships

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring has officially sprung, and that means it's time for the Vigo County 4-H annual craft bazaar.

Scroll for more content...

Saturday morning, more than sixty vendors participated in the event.

The community was invited to check out all the handmade items.

One member says it's a great way to get your small business up and running.

"I think it's a great experience. It's a way to get your name out there if you have a small business, or if you like to sell on the side," said Tabby Carroll, 4-H educator and vendor.

Profits from the bazaar will go to fund scholarships for 4-H members.

The group holds two bazaar events per year.