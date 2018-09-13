Vigo County 17-year-old waived to adult court for rape charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor has waived a 17-year-old to adult court.
Davis Atterson of Shepherdsville will return to court on Friday morning.
That is when he will formally be charged with rape, criminal confinement, and domestic battery.
Deputies received the call back on September 9th.
News 10 is withholding specific details from this case to protect the alleged victim's identity.
Atterson is held on a $75,000 bond.
